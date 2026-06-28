Iran launches umbilical cord cell therapy for osteoarthritis

The approval marks another step in the expansion of regenerative medicine technologies in the country.

The product, WhartoCell, was developed by researchers at Royan Institute using domestically developed technology.

According to Mehdi Lotfipanah, Director of Public Relations and International Affairs at Royan Institute, the therapy is designed to reduce inflammation, support cartilage regeneration, and improve joint function in patients with osteoarthritis.

"The introduction of innovative cell-based therapies requires a scientific and evidence-based approach to ensure their appropriate integration into clinical practice," Lotfipanah said.

He added that greater awareness among physicians and healthcare providers would facilitate broader adoption of regenerative medicine technologies.

Turning to the product's technical profile, WhartoCell is an allogeneic stem cell therapy derived from Wharton's jelly of the neonatal umbilical cord.

The mesenchymal stem cells used in the product have anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties while supporting tissue repair and regeneration.

One of its distinguishing features is that it does not require genetic matching, or HLA matching, between donor and recipient, allowing physicians to administer the treatment without lengthy preparation procedures.

As an off-the-shelf therapy, it is expected to improve patient access to advanced regenerative treatments.

MNA/TSN