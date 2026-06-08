Israeli regime strikes Iran's Karun petrochemical facility

The Israeli military has admitted carrying out airstrikes on Iran’s Mahshahr petrochemical complex in the southwest of the country.

Israeli television networks also claimed that up to 20 targets were struck inside Iran during the latest wave of attacks.

The Organization of the Special Economic Zone in Mahshahr issued a statement confirming the emergency evacuation of day-shift employees following an airstrike on the Karun Petrochemical Company.

According to the second statement from the organization, at approximately 07:30 on Monday, two impacts were recorded at the Karun Petrochemical facility in the special economic zone following an enemy airstrike.

Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

The extent of potential damage and losses is currently under investigation.

MNA