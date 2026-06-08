Iran, Saudi FMs discuss war developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone conversation early Monday to discuss regional developments.

According to the report, the two ministers exchanged views on the response of Iran’s armed forces to the violations of the April 8 ceasefire and the continuation of Israeli actions against Lebanon and the wider region.

The call was part of ongoing diplomatic consultations between regional countries regarding recent security and political developments.

MNA