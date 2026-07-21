Iran calls on IAEA action after US attack on Karun Nuclear PP

The mission said that in the early hours of July 19, the United States fired a number of missiles at the Darkhoveyn site, which it described as a symbol of Iran’s scientific self-sufficiency.

The statement said the attack was the eighteenth such wave of strikes against Iran’s safeguarded peaceful nuclear sites since the start of joint US-Israeli aggression in June 2025.

Iran said the strikes were aimed at destroying the civilian infrastructure of a country solely because of its resistance to coercion and its refusal of unconditional surrender.

The mission said the attacks also confirmed that all narratives advanced by the aggressors under headings such as nonproliferation concerns were nothing but lies, disinformation, and deception intended to justify illegitimate objectives.

The statement described the strikes as serious violations of the prohibition on aggression, a peremptory norm of international law, and warned that attacks on safeguarded peaceful nuclear facilities were becoming normalized, in part due to the failure of relevant international bodies to act.

It said appeasement of aggressors, including through silence and passivity, fundamentally encourages them to carry out further acts of aggression with increasing frequency and severity, and warned that continuation of this accelerating and dangerous trend would harm global economic development and undermine confidence in the safe use of nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes.

The mission called on the international community, the UN Security Council, and the IAEA to strongly condemn such attacks and take effective measures against “fundamental violations of international law, the UN Charter, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the IAEA Statute.”

The statement said Iran’s Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran wrote to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on July 19, urging him to take effective and appropriate action against such strikes that “endangered the integrity and credibility of global nonproliferation norms.”

The mission said the Islamic Republic of Iran was determined to take all necessary measures to decisively protect its national interests and sovereign rights, while stressing that preventing attacks on peaceful safeguarded nuclear facilities remained a collective global responsibility requiring a zero-tolerance policy toward such unlawful acts.

MNA