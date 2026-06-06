Power architecture not to be formed on undermining resistance

Ali Akbar Velayati stated, “The long-standing and age-old nightmare and historical fear of Western theorists, that Iran is gaining power, has become a reality, and a new geometry has been formed.”

He wrote in a post on his X account on Saturday in response to the American media’s admission that the terrorist US government needs an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“The admission by Western media (Reuters and the Guardian) that Trump needs a temporary agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz indicates the failure of the Iranian threat doctrine and the victory of the authority of the resistance. However, the greater strategic error is made by those who are content with the mirage of compromise in the region,” he added.

The Leader’s advisor emphasized that the new architecture of the geometry of power will not be formed based on weakening the heroic resistance.

He went on to say that diplomatic optimism has a heavy cost, and lasting peace comes from within the balance of power, not from the mirage of unsupported commitments.

MNA