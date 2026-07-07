Iran nuclear industry owes to martyred Leader’s instructions

Speaking in an interview in a TV program entitled “We Must Rise”, Mohammad Eslami pointed to the massive turnout of people at the funeral and farewell ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasizing that the success of the country’s nuclear industry is owed to the unwavering support and constructive recommendations and instructions of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Expounding on the history of interactions with the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and his constructive guidelines in the field of new technologies and scientific advancements, the country’s nuclear chief stated that martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution always emphasized the issue of strengthening knowledge and science in the country, based on which, the country can conquer peaks of progress through obtaining knowledge and science.

Despite all problems and difficulties created by enemies against the country, the Islamic Iran managed to gain salient achievements in this field, Eslami underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the AEOI head added, “Despite all the limitations and pressures, today, advanced and new radiopharmaceuticals, which have been produced domestically, have passed the clinical trials and entered the stage of distribution. While some advanced countries are still in the clinical trial stage, Iran is among the few leading countries in this field and the progress of this industry continues with strength.”

The vice president continued, “If we did not have the nuclear fuel industry, enrichment, and fuel production capacity, it would not even be possible to operate the Tehran Research Reactor and produce radiopharmaceuticals.”

Therefore, enrichment is an integral part of the radiopharmaceutical production chain, and opposition to enrichment is, in fact, opposition to these achievements and medical services, Eslami added.

MNA/ 6881379