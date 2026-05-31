Natl. unity, powerful Armed Forces key factors behind success

Speaking at a virtual session of the Parliament on Sunday, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the recent developments across Iran, from missile and naval battlefields to public demonstrations across the country, reflect the outcome of the leadership and management of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He also praised a recent strategic and encouraging message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei to lawmakers. The speaker said members of the Parliament regard the message as a guiding framework for the future and a roadmap, adding that they remain committed to implementing its directives.

The speaker said the Leader’s emphasis on post-war challenges demonstrates a careful understanding of the difficult conditions facing the country.

He noted that Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s renewed call for preserving national unity and amity against enemy efforts to create division and social fragmentation should receive greater attention from lawmakers.

Ghalibaf said Iran is currently pushing back its enemies in a major and historic war. Echoing the Leader’s remarks, he stated that unity and solidarity remain the most important factors behind victory.

He noted that the enemy’s setbacks have resulted not only from the military strength and defensive preparedness of Iranian forces but also from the steadfastness and unity of the Iranian people, describing this combination as the key to success that must be preserved.

The parliament speaker then warned that in a new phase of the conflict, the enemy is attempting to compensate for military failures by exerting economic pressure and conducting media campaigns aimed at creating divisions and undermining national cohesion in an effort to force Iran into submission.

He further described the military arena, public mobilization, diplomacy, and service to the people as four interconnected fronts within a single comprehensive struggle.

The achievements secured on the military front through Iran’s missile capabilities were made possible by public support and backing, he added, saying the role of diplomacy is to transform those victories into political and legal gains, while the duty of government institutions and service sectors is to use the momentum of those successes to address the needs of the people.

The Parliament speaker stressed that Iranian diplomats have no trust in the statements or promises made by adversaries. He said tangible achievements remain the only acceptable benchmark for Iran and that Tehran would fulfill its commitments only in return for concrete gains. Ghalibaf added that no agreement would receive approval unless Iran is fully assured that the rights of the Iranian nation have been secured.

MNA