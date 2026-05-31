IRGC Navy unveils new “Rajab 27th” highspeed assault boat

The unveiling ceremony was held on the 90th consecutive night of popular rallies at Tehran’s Enghelab (Revolution) Square, where the military vessel was presented to the Iranian public.

The ‘Rajab 27th’ is a fast attack watercraft featuring a trimaran hull design, which enhances stability and maneuverability in challenging maritime conditions.

The speedboat is capable of launching two sea-based cruise missiles with a range of 700 kilometers.

The vessel is also designed to conduct operations in sea states with wave heights of up to three meters while maintaining high maneuverability.

The unveiling of the new speedboat highlights the continued development of the IRGC Navy’s fast-attack and missile-equipped maritime capabilities, which play a key role in Iran’s naval defense strategy and operations in southern waters.

MNA