2 convicted of foreign-backed riots in January hanged in Iran

Mehrdad Mohammadinia and Ashkan Maleki were found guilty of setting fire to a mosque, damaging public property, and violently clashing with servicemen of the Iranian law enforcement forces.

Based on case documents and their explicit confessions, they were among the main perpetrators of an arson attack on the Jafari Mosque in Tehran’s Gisha neighborhood.

Their death sentences were carried out on Monday morning following completion of judicial proceedings and final approval by the Supreme Court.

In January, a wave of peaceful protests broke out among merchants in Tehran and other cities in Iran due to economic struggles worsened by years of Western sanctions.

The authorities recognized the legitimacy of the protesters' demands, yet the demonstrations were hijacked by rioters supported by leaders from the American and Israeli regimes, who incited vandalism and chaos.

Officials stated that several of these mercenaries were armed, trained, and recruited by spy agencies from the US and Israel to provoke violence, destroy public property, and target civilians and security personnel.

Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs reported in a statement that 3,117 individuals had died during the riots.

The report clarified that among those killed, 2,427 were innocent civilians and members of security forces.

According to the statement, many of the victims were bystanders and protesters who lost their lives due to gunfire from organized terrorist groups.

MNA