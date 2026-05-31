Enemy's miscalculation to get decisive response than previous

Deputy Army Commander for Coordination, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari made the remarks on Saturday.

"The enemy should know that any aggression against the country's territory will be met with a response even more forceful than before," he stated.

"Today, the Army of the Islamic Republic stands firmly and resolutely against any hostile move by the enemy," the commander added.

Sayyari underlined that the country's military forces, including all the branches of the Army, were equipped with the most advanced defense systems and equipment outfitted with modern technologies.

The comments echoed verification by American officials, themselves, that Iran retains significant firepower, despite the latest bout of unprovoked aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime that targeted the country between February 28 and April 7.

Speaking to CBS News last month, the officials said the Islamic Republic continues to maintain substantial military capabilities, despite weeks of US and Israeli strikes.

The officials, who were familiar with intelligence assessments, said public statements by the White House and the US Department of War might understate the extent of Iran’s remaining military strength following the aggression.

Also last month, The Washington Post wrote in a report that Pete Hegseth’s public claims of "American success" during the aggression might not fully reflect the reality on the ground, raising concerns about the accuracy of information being relayed by the secretary of war.

MNA