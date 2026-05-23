Iran and Russia NPCs ink MoU

This landmark agreement was reportedly finalized during Ghafour Kargari’s visit to Russia, coinciding with the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the Russian NPC. During his visit, Kargari, representing Iran’s NPC, held a crucial meeting with his Russian counterpart, Pavel Rozhkov. The discussions centered on identifying and cultivating common ground for the advancement of para-sports across both nations, accoridng to a report by Tehran Times.

The MOU outlines a comprehensive strategy for collaboration, focusing on several key areas critical to athletic development.

A strong emphasis will be placed on expanding cooperation in scientific, educational, and academic fields. This includes the exchange of coaches, instructors, and technical staff, providing invaluable opportunities for skill enhancement and knowledge transfer.

The agreement also paves the way for organizing joint training camps and friendly matches between national teams. These initiatives are vital for performance analysis, tactical preparation, and providing athletes with competitive experience.

Future collaborations will also target the establishment of joint educational and scientific centers. This includes sharing cutting-edge research and findings in sports science, medicine, and sports management.

And, the partnership extends to joint efforts in the procurement and production of sports equipment, as well as a dedicated focus on developing women’s para-sports.

MNA