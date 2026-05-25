Israeli regime troops get injured in south Lebanon

According to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen, Israeli media reported that six Israeli soldiers were injured in a Kamikaza drone attack in southern Lebanon on Monday.
According to the report, two of the soldiers were in critical condition.
MNA/6841147
TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) –Local media reported that six Israeli soldiers were injured in southern Lebanon on Monday.
According to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen, Israeli media reported that six Israeli soldiers were injured in a Kamikaza drone attack in southern Lebanon on Monday.
According to the report, two of the soldiers were in critical condition.
MNA/6841147
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