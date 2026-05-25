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May 25, 2026, 11:38 PM

Israeli regime troops get injured in south Lebanon

Israeli regime troops get injured in south Lebanon

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) –Local media reported that six Israeli soldiers were injured in southern Lebanon on Monday.

According to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen, Israeli media reported that six Israeli soldiers were injured in a Kamikaza drone attack in southern Lebanon on Monday.

According to the report, two of the soldiers were in critical condition.

MNA/6841147

News ID 244800

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