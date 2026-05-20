Araghchi warns US of bigger surprises if war resumes

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any return to the battlefield would bring far greater surprises for Washington, citing US congressional admissions of losing dozens of aircraft worth billions of dollars, including the F-35, during the war on Iran.

"Months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions. Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as 1st to strike down a touted F-35," Araghchi wrote.

"With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises," he concluded.

The remarks follow repeated Iranian military statements vowing a crushing response to any renewed aggression, as diplomatic efforts to end the war remain ongoing.

MNA