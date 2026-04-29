2 killed in light plane crash in Australia’s Adelaide

The plane hit a hangar as it was attempting to land about 2:10 pm. The crash caused a large fire, which has since been extinguished.

Police said the two people who died were the pilot and passenger of the Diamond DA42 twin-engine aircraft, and that several people on the ground had been injured, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

"Shortly after take-off, [the plane] has tragically crashed into hangar 54 at the airport," Chief Inspector Andrew McCracken told reporters at the scene.

"Upon collision, that has obviously [caused] significant injuries and fire and damage."

He said one person had suffered life-threatening "serious and significant burns" and had been taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, while two others had been hospitalized with serious injuries.

Another suffered minor injuries and six people had smoke inhalation.

All of those injured had been in the hangar at the time of the crash.

MNA