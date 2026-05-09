  1. Economy
May 9, 2026, 4:55 PM

Iran's oil exports unstoppable: senior lawmaker

Iran's oil exports unstoppable: senior lawmaker

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – The head of the Energy Commission of the Iranian Parliament has emphasized the measures taken against Iranian oil tankers are illegall and cannot prevent Iran from exporting its oil.

"The measures taken against our oil tankers are against international law; perhaps these measures will be effective to some extent, but that impact will not that big that can stop Iran's oil exports," Hojjatoleslam Mousa Ahmadi, chairman of the Energy Commission of the Iranian Parliament told local Iranian media on Saturday. 


He said that oil production continues in a non-stop way in various oil fields in the country, adding that the oil ministry and related appartauses are trying to minimize or resolve the problems [emerged from the illegal US actions] using appropriate solutions.


MNA/ISN1405021910950

News ID 244354

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