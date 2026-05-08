Iran Army Navy wards off US destroyers from Strait of Hormuz

In a statement on Friday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army announced that its naval forces attacked American destroyers Thursday night “using various missiles, combat drones, and rockets,” after the aggressor vessels “in violation of the ceasefire, assaulted Iranian oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and in territorial waters.”

The statement added that following the response, “the aggressor American destroyers changed course and left the area.”

The operation came after a series of US military attacks on Iranian ships and port areas.

According to a statement by a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the “aggressive, terrorist, and outlaw” US military targeted an Iranian oil tanker transiting from the Jask coastal region toward the Strait of Hormuz.

In a separate but simultaneous incident, another Iranian vessel came under attack while entering the strait, directly opposite the UAE's Fujairah port.

Concurrent with the tanker strikes, US forces, operating in coordination with regional allies, launched airstrikes against civilian areas along Iran's southern coastline, hitting locations near Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island, the spokesperson said.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy offered a more detailed account of the retaliatory operation, describing it as a “highly extensive and precise combined operation” launched in response to the tanker attack near Jask and the subsequent advance of US destroyers toward the strait despite “clear warnings.”

The IRGC Navy commander said Iranian forces deployed anti-ship ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles, and destructive drones, all equipped with high-explosive warheads, firing them “directly at the enemy destroyers.”

MNA