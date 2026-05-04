Iran Army Navy blocks US warship from entering Hormuz Strait

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said the US will “help free up” ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz from Monday, suggesting that his administration will break Iran’s blockade of the strategic waterway.

Trump claimed that he was launching the campaign – dubbed Project Freedom – at the request of countries whose vessels are stranded in the strait, whom he referred to as “neutral and innocent bystanders”.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that it would begin supporting merchant vessels “seeking to freely transit” the strait from Monday.

Meanwhile, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi warned that any foreign military force, particularly the US, will come under attack if it attempts to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA