Oil up 3% after Iran attacked US warship

Brent crude futures were up $3.64, or 3.4%, at $111.81 a barrel by 1124 ​GMT, having settled down $2.23 on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up $3.40, or ⁠3.3%, at $105.34 a barrel, after a $3.13 loss on Friday, Reuters reported.

Local Iranian media reported on Monday citing local sources that ​it had struck a U.S. warship intending to pass through the Strait and forced it to turn ​back.

Prices were already trading up in the session on continued disruptions to oil supplies through the strait.

"The path for prices remains skewed to the upside as ​long as flows through the Strait remain restricted," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said, according to Reuters.

MNA