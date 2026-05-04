  1. Economy
May 4, 2026, 4:53 PM

Oil up 3% after Iran attacked US warship

Oil up 3% after Iran attacked US warship

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – Oil prices rose over 3% on Monday after Iran struck a US warship and forced it to turn back from entering the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were up $3.64, or 3.4%, at $111.81 a barrel by 1124 ​GMT, having settled down $2.23 on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up $3.40, or ⁠3.3%, at $105.34 a barrel, after a $3.13 loss on Friday, Reuters reported.
Local Iranian media reported on Monday citing local sources that ​it had struck a U.S. warship intending to pass through the Strait and forced it to turn ​back.
Prices were already trading up in the session on continued disruptions to oil supplies through the strait.
"The path for prices remains skewed to the upside as ​long as flows through the Strait remain restricted," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said, according to Reuters. 
MNA

News ID 244214

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