Iran’s oil price per barrel tops $110 at global market

According to the latest data published on the Oil Price website on Tuesday, the price of Iranian oil increased by $3 and 7 cents on this day.

Based on the available information, the price of a barrel of Iranian light oil for delivery in the northwestern European region has reached $108.8. Iranian heavy oil and Foruzan oil were also traded at prices of $106.9 and $107.15, respectively, in this region.

In the Mediterranean region, the Iranian light oil was recorded at $108.15 and heavy oil at $106, while Foruzan oil was also priced at $106.25 per barrel.

The highest price of Iranian oil belongs to the Egyptian port of Sidi Karir, where the price of a barrel of Iranian light oil in this region is $110.05. The Iranian heavy oil in this region is $107.9, and Foruzan oil is $108.15 per barrel.

MNA/TSN 3578360