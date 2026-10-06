European states must be accountable for backing US aggression

Speaking in a radio interview on Monday, Baghaei explained the reasons and main axes of the recent meeting between the Iranian foreign minister and foreign ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions and international organisation offices resident in Tehran.

He said the meeting was held after returning from the annual UN General Assembly session in New York. "It is customary after this important international event to hold meetings with diplomats resident in Tehran to explain the country's positions and the most important issues raised during the delegation's trip."

Referring to the special circumstances of this year's trip, Baghaei said, "Attendance at this year's General Assembly was doubly important, because it was our first presence at this assembly after the Iranian people's epic defence of their country, and it was necessary to display Iran's logic and authority before public opinion and the international community."

He said both the president's speech and more than 60 high-level meetings by the president and foreign minister with heads of state, foreign ministers and senior officials of international organisations created a suitable platform to explain at once the country's oppression and its authority in safeguarding national security and Iran's existence.

On the legal pursuit of the role of European countries in the military aggression, Baghaei described one of the key axes of the meeting with diplomats in Tehran as explicit demands from European capitals. "Recently, the NATO secretary-general admitted for the umpteenth time that territory, facilities and military bases stationed in European countries were used to prepare and design the illegal and aggressive attacks of the United States and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

"This issue has been recorded as part of the historical record and showed that Iranians stood at the same time against two evil armies and a large number of their supporting countries, which demonstrates the epic glory of the Iranian people's resistance."

Baghaei stressed, "Every single European country that placed its soil or facilities at the disposal of the attackers must be accountable for its actions, because this act is a clear example of participation and complicity in committing the crime of international aggression and resorting to force against an independent country and UN member state. We have documented these cases, and in yesterday's meeting the foreign minister discussed this issue in detail with the ambassadors."

On the diplomatic consultations in New York, he said, "After the threatening and contemptible speech of the American president, our president's speech was the best opportunity for a reasoned response and a display of Iran's authority on the world stage, which turned into a historic speech."

On Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's visit to Tehran, Baghaei said, "This visit is being conducted within the framework of the neighbourhood strategy and strengthening ties with the countries of the South Caucasus. During this visit, detailed negotiations will be held on following up and implementing past high-level agreements between the two countries, as well as exchanging views and coordinating on the latest developments in the South Caucasus."

MNA