IPIS to host online conf. on US-Israeli aggression on Iran

Some of the distinguished thinkers, scholars, outstanding analysts and experts will take part in the prestigious conference.

This conference will examine the dimensions of the US and Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, scenarios ahead, and their regional and international consequences, and will provide a platform for specialized discussion on current strategic developments.

The online conference will also be available to the enthusiasts live and directly through all social networks of the institute.

This event also provides a valuable opportunity to hear analytical perspectives and examine the future prospects in one of the most important issues in the international relations.

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