Iran slams use of neighbors' soil by enemy for attacks

Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks in a statement in letters addressed to the UN chief and the Security Council president on Wednesday.

He stressed that countries bear international responsibility not to allow others to use their territory for committing acts of aggression and armed attacks against a third state, Press TV reported.

Iran, he added, calls on the governments of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia to honor the principles of good neighborliness and prevent the continued exploitation of their territory for attacks against the Islamic Republic.

The American MQ-9 and MQ-4C drones, as well as P-8A and AWACS, and maritime patrol aircraft, B-1 bombers and F-22, F-15, F-16, F-35 fighter jets, used the aforesaid Persian Gulf Arab countries’ territory to target Iran, Iravani said.

The unprovoked US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.

The Persian Gulf Arab countries allowed the aggressor regimes to use their soil and airspace to launch anti-Iran attacks.

The Iranian armed forces unleashed 100 waves of successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.

On April 8, forty days into the war, a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire went into effect but the first round of Tehran-Washington negotiations failed to reach an agreement.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally extended the truce, saying his administration will wait for an Iranian proposal for a second round of talks in Islamabad.

However, Tehran has refrained from committing to a second round of negotiations, with authorities citing Washington’s excessive demands and “naval blockade” of Iran as two main impediments to concluding the war.

MNA/TSN