Americans do not know Iranian nation: Turkish envoy

Speaking in a meeting with Mohammad Sadeq Motemedian, the governor of Tehran, Hicabi Kırlangıç, the Turkish ambassador said that “Despite political differences and ethnic and religious diversity, the Iranian people have shown throughout their thousands of years of history that whenever an external threat emerges, they stand united and coordinated against the enemy.”

Referring to the Zionist regime the United States’ Zionist regime, the Turkish ambassador said, "Possessing the most powerful military equipment, the enemies thought they could end the war in a few days, but the strength of the Iranian armed forces upset their calculations."

He added, "One of the problems that Americans face today with the Islamic Republic is the miscalculations and their wrong calculations about the past decades; they still do not know the Iranian nation."

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