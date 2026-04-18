  1. Politics
Apr 18, 2026, 8:29 AM

Azizi:

Commercial ships must pay tolls for passing through Hormuz

Commercial ships must pay tolls for passing through Hormuz

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – A senior Iranian lawmaker has underlined that commercial vessels must obtain permission from armed forces, use designated routes, and pay the Iranian nation’s rightful dues to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

"The time has come to comply with the new Maritime Regime of the Strait of Hormuz," Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Commission, wrote on X.

"These regulations are determined by Iran, not by social media posts! Under this new system, only commercial vessels with authorization from the IRGC Navy are permitted to navigate through designated routes after paying the required tolls," he underlined.

He stressed that if the US attempts to create any disturbance for Iranian ships, this situation can easily be changed.

MNA

News ID 243732

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