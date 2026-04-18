Commercial ships must pay tolls for passing through Hormuz

"The time has come to comply with the new Maritime Regime of the Strait of Hormuz," Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Commission, wrote on X.

"These regulations are determined by Iran, not by social media posts! Under this new system, only commercial vessels with authorization from the IRGC Navy are permitted to navigate through designated routes after paying the required tolls," he underlined.

He stressed that if the US attempts to create any disturbance for Iranian ships, this situation can easily be changed.

MNA