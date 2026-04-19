Enemy unable to replenish its ammunition during truce

Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, released a video of the overhaul and reconstruction of missile and drone depots, writing in a post on X, "During the ceasefire period, our pace in updating and replenishing missile and drone launcher has been even faster than before the war.”



“We know that the enemy is incapable of creating these conditions for themselves and is forced to bring ammunition little by little from the other side of the world," he added.

The senior IRGC commander also noted continued, “They lost this round {the first round} of the war as well! They lost the Strait; Lebanon and the region."

MNA/6805050