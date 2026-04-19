F-35 warplane myth busted after being shot by Iran: Officer

In an interview with national Iranian TV, the officer said Iranian air defense personnel remain on duty around the clock throughout the year, continuously engaging and intercepting hostile targets.

He noted that even during the time of the interview, air defense units had successfully tracked, intercepted, and struck a cruise missile with ease, adding that no high-alert situation had been declared due to the speed of operations.

The officer stated that modern air defense systems, particularly those designed to counter cruise missiles, are in most cases capable of easily targeting and destroying hostile aircraft and small aerial vehicles.

Referring to the moment of engagement with the intruding F-35, he said the excitement among the air defense personnel upon observing the successful strike and impact on the aircraft was indescribable.

The officer further stated that the operation effectively brought down a technology developed by Lockheed Martin.

He emphasized that Iranian people’s widespread support played a crucial role, saying that without the presence and backing of the people, such an action would not have been carried out with the same confidence.

MNA/TSN