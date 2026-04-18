  1. Politics
Apr 18, 2026, 11:11 AM

Iran reopens part of airspace after US-Israeli attack

Iran reopens part of airspace after US-Israeli attack

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced the reopening of the country’s airspace and several airports from 7 AM today local time.

The Civil Aviation Organization announced in a statement that, following the closure of the country’s airspace concurrent with the Zionist-American aggression, and after conducting security and safety assessments in the Civil-Military Coordination Committee (CMC), upon notification by relevant authorities, the country’s airspace and a number of airports have been reopened from 7 AM on Saturday.

According to this statement, air routes in the eastern part of the country are open for international flights transiting through the Iranian sky, and flight operations at the country’s airports will resume gradually today, based on technical and operational readiness in military and civilian sectors.

MNA/ISN1405012915202

News ID 243737

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News