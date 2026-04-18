FM hails Iran Army for safeguarding natl. security

In a message to Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami on the occasion of the National Day of Army on April 18, Iran's top diplomat extended his sincere congratulations to the general and to all dedicated servicemen of the country’s powerful Armed Forces.

At a time when the country is going through one of its most decisive historical periods, the intelligent and powerful role of the Armed Forces in safeguarding national interests and maintaining stability and security has become more evident than ever, he emphasized.

The foreign minister highlighted that the country’s security and power stem from the firm will, sincere intent, and steadfastness of brave men who have carried out the protection of borders and national interests in the best possible manner.

Araghchi added that the current strength of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international stage, as well as the achievements of its diplomatic apparatus in safeguarding national interests, are indebted to the tireless efforts and sacrifices of the selfless Armed Forces.

MNA