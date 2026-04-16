Iran will definitely participate in the World Cup

Following the official rejection of Iran’s request to transfer its matches from the United States to Mexico, rumors of Iran’s withdrawal had surged in Western and American media. However, speaking last night at CNBC’s “Invest in America” summit, the FIFA chief gave the final word, stating: “Iran will certainly be present at the World Cup.”

This is the second time the FIFA President has rejected rumors of Iran’s withdrawal. The issue began amidst attacks by the U.S. and the Israeli regime against Iran, during which Trump issued threats against the lives of the Iranian national football team members regarding their participation in the tournament hosted by the U.S.

In response, Iran’s Federation and Ministry of Sports officials corresponded with FIFA to request the relocation of Iran’s games from the U.S. to Mexico, but this request was denied. Now, the FIFA President says that Iran has qualified for the World Cup and must participate in the tournament, expressing hope that full peace will be established by that time.

The FIFA President stated: “We live on Earth, not on the moon; but if there is no one who believes in creating and maintaining bridges of communication, we will do it.”

MNA