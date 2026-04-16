Army instructed not to leave one single invader alive

Speaking in an interview with national Iranian TV aired on Tursday, Army spokesman General Akraminia said that under orders from Major General Amir Hatami, the commander of the Iranian Army, any ground incursion into the country must be met with decisive force. He stressed that “not a single invader should be left alive.”

He said army units are on high alert and that the current ceasefire situation is effectively no different from wartime conditions.

The military spokesman added that the directive from the army’s top command explicitly emphasizes a firm response to any ground aggression.

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