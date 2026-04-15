  1. Politics
Apr 15, 2026, 10:55 AM

Grossi rejects US, Israel claims on Iran's nuclear program

Grossi rejects US, Israel claims on Iran's nuclear program

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said claims by US and Zionist officials about Iran’s nuclear program need review, rejecting that Iran was weeks or months away from building an atomic bomb.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reacted to recent statements by US and Zionist officials regarding Iran’s nuclear program and announced that these claims need review.

Rejecting the claims of the United States and the Israeli regime, he added that Iran was not weeks or months away from building an atomic bomb.

US and Zionist officials have repeatedly claimed that Iran is only weeks away from achieving a nuclear weapon.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stated clearly in international forums that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build nuclear weapons. Furthermore, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, issued a fatwa declaring the construction of atomic bombs forbidden (haram).

MNA/6801173

News ID 243646

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News