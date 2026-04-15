Grossi rejects US, Israel claims on Iran's nuclear program

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reacted to recent statements by US and Zionist officials regarding Iran’s nuclear program and announced that these claims need review.

Rejecting the claims of the United States and the Israeli regime, he added that Iran was not weeks or months away from building an atomic bomb.

US and Zionist officials have repeatedly claimed that Iran is only weeks away from achieving a nuclear weapon.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stated clearly in international forums that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build nuclear weapons. Furthermore, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, issued a fatwa declaring the construction of atomic bombs forbidden (haram).

MNA/6801173