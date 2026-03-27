Sailing to and from enemy's allies ports at Hormuz banned

This morning, following the lies of the corrupt US president that the Strait of Hormuz is open, three container ships of different nationalities attempted to move towards the designated corridor for licensed ships, which were forces to return after being warned by the IRGC Navy, the IRGC statement said on Friday afternoon.

The IRGC Navy also declared that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and any navigation in the strait will face severe encounter.

Sailing of any ship "to and from" the ports of the allies and supporters of the Zionist-American enemies to any destination and from any corridor is prohibited, the statement concluded.

MNA