Over a million Iranian troops organized for ground battle

An informed military source told Tasnim on Thursday that with the growing speculation about the possibility of a “historical folly” by the US in launching a ground invasion on the southern front of Iran, a wave of enthusiasm has emerged among Iranian ground fighters to create a “historical hell” for the Americans on Iranian soil.

The source noted that in addition to organizing more than one million fighters for ground combat, in recent days there has been a massive influx of requests from Iranian youth directed towards the centers of Basij, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and the Army to also participate in this battle.

“The US wants to open the Strait of Hormuz with suicide and self-destructive tactics; that's fine.

We are ready for both their suicide strategy to be executed and for the Strait to remain closed,” the military source added.

MNA/TSN