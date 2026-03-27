IRGC urges civilians to leave areas hosting US forces

In Announcement No. 48 of Operation True Promise 4, the IRGC's Public Relations Department stated that "cowardly American-Zionist forces," lacking the capability to defend their own military bases, are attempting to use civilian infrastructure as human shields out of fear of confrontations with teh Iranian forces.

The statement added that the IRGC is duty-bound to eliminate "terrorist forces of the US and the occupying regime" wherever they are found, in response to the indiscriminate killing of Iranian civilians and the assassination of key figures.

The announcement strongly advised civilians to leave areas hosting US personnel promptly to avoid harm.

MNA