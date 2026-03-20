Iranian general warns enemy leaders under watch

Spokesman for General Staff of Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said officials and authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran live among the people, unlike those of the “terrorist Zionist regime” and the United States, who hide in shelters and underground facilities.

He said the assassination of Iranian officials and several armed forces commanders was not a sign of enemy strength but rather reflected helplessness, desperation and malice.

The spokesman added that Iran is monitoring enemy officials, commanders, pilots and soldiers, warning that previous powerful attacks would continue.

He also said that based on information available to Iran, recreational areas, tourist destinations and leisure centers around the world would no longer be safe for them.

MNA