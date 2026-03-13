  1. Politics
Mar 13, 2026, 6:40 PM

Pezeshkian thanks people’s epic turnout to Quds rallies

Pezeshkian thanks people’s epic turnout to Quds rallies

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to the people’s turnout to the Quds Day rallies as sending a unifying message to the aggressors.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a message appreciating the people's participation in the Quds Day marches on Friday. 

In the message, the president thanked for the multi-million people's epic turnout to the Quds Day marches, who poured into the streets with their unforgettable courage and made the world admire and bow before them.

He vowed to continue to step on the bright path that late Imam Khomeini and the great martyred Leader Khamenei showed and pledged to continue to follow that path by supporting and obeying the third Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

“I consider myself obligated to fully comply with the Leader’s guidelines according to religious, legal and national standards,” the President said, adding that his administration in both domestic and foreign policy will follow the path showed by the new Leader.

MNA/6773957

News ID 242599

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