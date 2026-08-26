Ghalenoei remains Iran's football coach

The Football Federation of Iran’s spokesperson also revealed that the national team will most likely hold a 12-day training camp in Doha, Qatar, ahead of the Asian Cup. The camp is expected to be part of Iran’s final preparations for the competition.

Iran have been drawn in Group C alongside China, Syria and Kyrgyzstan as they prepare for the continental tournament.

The 2027 AFC Asian Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5, with matches scheduled across three cities.

Iran are among the most successful teams in Asian Cup history, having won the tournament three times, in 1968, 1972 and 1976. Ghalenoei will now look to guide the team to another deep run and challenge for a fourth continental title.

MNA