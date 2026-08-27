How is the flood of information drowning human intellect?

Topic: Contemporary Psychology, Technology, and the Culture of Reading

Introduction: The Paradox of the 21st Century: We live in the richest era in history in terms of access to data. With just a few touches on the screen, we have access to libraries, articles, and analyses from all over the world. But why, despite this unprecedented abundance of information, do we feel that human society is becoming more superficial, more bored, and more oblivious day by day?

What was predicted by thinkers two or three decades ago has today become our tangible, everyday reality: the ruthless encroachment of data on the privacy of thought and thought. We live in the age of information bombardment; an age in which the boundary between “knowledge” and “noise” has disappeared.

1. From intellectual nourishment to brain "self-eating": The human brain has an amazing and flexible structure. Reading and learning are the engines of activation and development of this vital organ. But unlike cloud memories and digital hard drives, the brain's deep processing capacity is not unlimited.

When data inputs exceed the brain's tolerance threshold, a reverse and destructive cycle begins: the phenomenon of cognitive self-eating.

At this stage, the brain not only loses the ability to analyze and organize new data, but also, due to the lack of opportunity for "memory consolidation", slowly forgets the deep archive of knowledge and fundamental concepts that it had previously stored. We read more, but we understand less and forget faster.

Daily data flood ──> Unstable concentration ──> Inability to analyze ──> Analysis of mental archive (decline of wisdom)

2. Entering the World of “Post-Literacy”: New global analytical reports show that this crisis is not regional or limited to a specific culture; it is a pervasive and transnational phenomenon. We are rapidly moving into what experts call the “post-literacy era.”



What is true literacy? Literacy is not simply the ability to read words; it is the possession of systematic, coherent, contextual, and in-depth knowledge about a subject.



What is post-literacy? A state in which active readers have given way to “passive consumers.” In this age, people consume a vast amount of headlines, short messages, social media posts, and instant information, but they have lost the ability to understand complex texts, analyze long arguments, and connect concepts.

3. The decline of art and the rise of “shallow artists”: The impact of this information overload is not limited to memory or general literacy; literature and art are also major victims of this trend.

As today’s audience becomes bored and preoccupied with receiving a quick dopamine hit from social media, their tastes change. This change in tastes creates a damaging feedback loop:

The consumer audience loses the ability to appreciate deep, complex, and layered works.

The market and algorithms push artists to produce “simplistic,” “marketable,” and “quick-to-consume” works.

As a result, a new generation of creators is emerging: superficial, shallow, and possibly meaningless.

Art, once a haven for deep thought and the nurturing of human wisdom, has itself become a product of the same noise factory.

4. Solution: Renaissance of classic media and "digital abstinence": To escape this cognitive swamp, one cannot hope for algorithms or newer technologies; because the essence of modern technologies is designed based on capturing momentary attention and fragmenting human concentration.

The antidote to this crisis is a conscious return to classical principles: escaping the rigidity of the screen: reducing the distance from smartphones and the non-stop Internet is the first step to recovering the attention span.

Taking refuge in paper media (books and newspapers): Reading on paper allows the brain to think linearly, patiently and deeply. Unlike social networks, books do not contain "notifications" and distracting links; books invite you to "silence of thought".

Slow Reading: Instead of accumulating information at hand, returning to original texts and reading them repeatedly re-waters the roots of wisdom in the mind.

Conclusion: A choice for the future of humanity: We stand at a civilizational crossroads: do we want to be beings with a huge accumulation of worthless data and fragmented minds, or patient humans with deep wisdom and coherent thought?

Saving thought, art, and literacy in today's world is a revolutionary act. This revolution begins with closing a tab in the browser, putting away your mobile phone, and opening a real book. Wisdom does not grow in the noise of data; wisdom is born in silence and depth.

MNA