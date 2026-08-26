Iran, China strategic relations need no one's permission

Ghalibaf said in a Wednesday post on his X account that Iran and China will continue to bolster their relations based on a 25-year partnership program they agreed in March 2021.

“The Iran-China comprehensive strategic partnership is rooted in mutual respect, win-win cooperation, and a shared vision for a multipolar world,” he said in the post.

“This relationship needs no one's permission,” added Qalibaf, who also serves as Iran's special envoy for China affairs.

According to Press TV report of Ghalibaf's post, it came a day after the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that Beijing will do everything necessary to protect China’s rights and interests following the US announcement of imposing the so-called “D-Day” economic sanctions on Iran, a term Washington has used to show the severity of its latest anti-Iran action.

“China's cooperation with Iran complies with international law… China is firmly against sanctions that have no basis in international law or UN Security Council mandate,” said the spokesperson.

Ghalibaf has served as Iran's top negotiator in a series of talks with the US in recent months that were aimed at putting a permanent end to the US-Israeli aggression, starting in late February and ending in a ceasefire in mid-April, followed by a US campaign of blockade and sanctions against the country.

In his past on X, he welcomed China's “principled statement” to reject “illegal sanctions against Iran.”

China has been Iran's largest trading partner since the US withdrew from an international deal on Iran's nuclear program in 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions on the country.

Beijing's economic exchanges with Iran, including its sizable imports of oil and petroleum products, have steadily expanded over the past years despite the growing pressure of US sanctions on Iranian trade partners.

MNA