Top Iranian, Qatari diplomats hold talks in Tehran

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani visited Tehran on Thursday for talks on de-escalating tensions and reviving dialogue between Iran and the United States, Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei had announced the visit in a statement on X on Wednesday.

According to the scheduled program, Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, will meet with “a number of Iranian officials” in Tehran to “discuss ways to de-escalate tensions” and “create the conditions conducive to dialogue”.

“The visit comes in line with the State of Qatar’s firm position that the diplomatic path is the best means of resolving differences & promoting security & stability in the region,” he added.

MA/ 6929593