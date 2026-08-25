Iran FM issues message after hosting Omani, Pak delegations

In a message posted on his X account on Tuesday night, Araghchi stated that Iran’s commitment to peace and stability is being pursued alongside robust and sustained diplomacy with neighboring countries.

Referring to the talks held with Pakistani and Omani guests, he stressed that the meetings underscored the importance of regional solutions to existing issues.

Iran’s top diplomat also referred to the “proposed framework for establishing a new corridor, joint demining operations, and the future management of the Strait of Hormuz” as a clear example of this approach.

In his message, Araghchi identified regional diplomacy and cooperation among neighboring countries as key pillars in the path toward strengthening peace and stability in the region.

In a separate development, Araghchi conducted separate telephone conversations on Tuesday evening with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as well as Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

MNA