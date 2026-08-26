Hadi Choopan withdraws from 2026 Mr. Olympia

The 2022 Mr. Olympia champion revealed on Instagram that he had been trying to travel to Dubai to follow up on his U.S. visa, as he has done in previous years. However, he said he was denied entry to the UAE and that his 10-year UAE visa had been canceled, Tehran Times areported.

Choopan cited the current political situation and travel restrictions as major factors behind the decision. He also explained that the stress and uncertainty surrounding his travel and U.S. visa situation would prevent him from preparing for the Olympia at the level required.

As a result, Choopan has decided to withdraw from the 2026 Mr. Olympia.

This will mark Choopan’s first absence from the Mr. Olympia since his debut in 2019, ending a remarkable run of seven consecutive appearances on the sport’s biggest stage.

MNA