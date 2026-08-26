Iran prioritizes nuclear fusion for future energy needs

Speaking during a ceremony in Tehran to mark the national Government Week, Eslami identified the development of “nuclear fusion” as a priority for the future of the nuclear industry, saying Iran must advance in the field by relying on domestic capabilities, knowledge-based companies, and universities.

He added that the AEOI’s innovation network has enabled fusion activities to move beyond the technology demonstration stage toward system development and capability building.

Eslami also described the opening of a non-destructive testing (NDT) training center as a step toward improving industrial quality, advancing technology, and training specialized personnel in the country.

MNA