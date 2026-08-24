IRGC surveillance surpasses US knowledge

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, reacting to U.S. claims that Iran's radars had been targeted and that tankers might pass through the strait, said such statements were largely media spin. "The IRGC's surveillance and intelligence dominance cannot be limited only to the radars the enemy knows," he told Mehr News Agency.

He said Iranian forces used satellite-based and other monitoring methods that the United States might not yet be able to detect. "If the Islamic Republic did not have a seeing eye for monitoring maritime movements, how could it strike specific targets in sensitive points of vessels?" Mohebbi asked.

"When a missile hits the sensitive point of a ship or its engine room and the vessel stops moving, this demonstrates intelligence dominance and precise target identification capability," he said.

The IRGC spokesman said Iran had in fact "blinded the enemy's eyes" by striking its radars and surveillance network. Any U.S. assumption that destroying a number of known Iranian radars had eliminated Iran's monitoring capability was far from reality, he added.

"In the vast expanse of the Persian Gulf, even in the darkness of the night, when a missile hits its target with precision, it is clear that intelligence and operational dominance stands behind the operation," he said. "How Iran monitors its targets is not something the enemy can fully discern; the results and accuracy of the strikes demonstrate the level of Iran's intelligence superiority."

MNA