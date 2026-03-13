  1. Politics
Mar 13, 2026, 8:04 AM

IRGC launches 42nd wave of True Promise 4 Operation

IRGC launches 42nd wave of True Promise 4 Operation

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of the 42nd wave of Operation True Promise 4 Operation against US and Zionist regime targets using heavy missiles.

The IRGC said in a statement on Thursday evening that, the 42nd wave of Operation True Promise 4, commemorating the memory of the martyrs of the Ramadan War, especially in memory of martyred Leader and his family, was carried out with the code name "Labayk Ya Khemenei" against the targets of the American-Zionist enemy in the heart of Tel Aviv and the bases of American terrorist army in the region.

According to the IRGC statement, the heavy missile including Emad, Qadr, Kheiar Shekan and hypersonic missiles were directed towards the heart of Tel Aviv and the terrorist US bases in the region. 

MNA

News ID 242575

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