In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Letter from the Islamic Association of Students at Allameh Tabataba'i University to Students Worldwide:

We, the Iranian students, are the narrators of a truth that remains unseen and distorted due to the power of the global bullies' media empire. Over the past eight months, Iran has endured difficult events and is currently under attack by the United States and the Zionist regime.

For nearly five decades, under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, the people of Iran have liberated themselves and their country from U.S. and European colonialism, as well as the oppression and tyranny of the Pahlavi monarchy, establishing the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Under the shadow of the Islamic Republic, the people achieved independence, freedom, security, and democracy. Consequently, through the efforts of its youth and the power of popular thought and will, Islamic republic of Iran has gained the capacity for growth and progress in various fields—including religious faith, science and technology, defense and military industries, medical and pharmaceutical industries, nuclear energy, and hundreds of other achievements—while maintaining its independence. However, throughout all these years, the United States has constantly conspired against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Coup plots, instigating riots, the imposed war, and economic sanctions have been the consistent approach of the U.S. toward Iran, as the colonial and predatory nature of the U.S. refuses to accept an independent and strong country like Iran.

The main issue now concerns the events of the past year in Iran. The United States, seeking any excuse to weaken Iran and re-exploit the country's wealth and resources, used the issue of uranium enrichment and nuclear energy in Iran as a cover for its goals and intentions before international assemblies. It used Iran’s alleged pursuit of a nuclear bomb as a pretext to drag the Iranian government to the negotiating table. This is while, from a religious standpoint, Iran cannot have any objective to acquire weapons of mass destruction, such as nuclear bombs. To prove its sincerity, Iran agreed to negotiate. While indirect negotiations were being hosted by Oman, Israel—with U.S. assistance—attacked Iran while we were engaged in talks. Israel began the assault by assassinating senior military commanders and our nuclear scientists. In this war, which lasted 12 days, more than 1,000 of our compatriots were killed. On the final day of this war, having failed to achieve its objectives, the U.S. entered the conflict directly and attacked three of our nuclear power plants. These attacks did not cause serious damage to the plants, and they resumed operations after the war; however, Trump claimed the plants had been destroyed! At the end of this war, Israel and the United States were forced to retreat and proposed a ceasefire, which Iran accepted.

Following the war, the U.S. saw increasing economic pressure as the solution. This occurred while Iran was already facing severe sanctions, yet Trump and European governments activated the "snapback" trigger mechanism against our country. With this action, Iran's economic situation grew harder every day, placing the burden on our people.

A few months later, in January, they attempted to instigate a coup and overthrow the Islamic Republic by activating internal riots and sending terrorist groups into cities. The destruction of public and private property, the creation of terror and panic, profanity, desecration, and the killing of more than 2,000 of our compatriots within two days were the results of this attempted coup. With God's help, the support of the Iranian people, and the prudence of the Leader of the Islamic Republic, this coup plot failed, and the Islamic Republic remained steadfast.

After the coup, Trump again proposed negotiations, and Iran once more attended the talks. However, we were again subjected to a direct U.S. attack in the midst of negotiations. On the first day of this conflict, the U.S. martyred the Leader of the Islamic Republic—the figure who served as the authority for Muslim nations across all Islamic countries—and insulted his station. They attacked a girls' elementary school in southern Iran, murdering more than 160 children. Medical centers and residential areas were targeted, and to date, over 2,000 of our compatriots have been killed by Trump.

In these days, alongside our country's defense forces and the people of Iran, we students are fighting the global oppressors in defense of our Islamic land, its independence, and its territorial integrity, and we shall not surrender. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always considered itself—and strives to be—the supporter of all Muslim nations and freedom-seekers of the world, including Palestine and all people under U.S. and Zionist domination. We deliver this message to you, the students, and call upon you to join the movement of truth and the freedom-seekers of the world with all your might.