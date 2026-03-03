IAEA says Natanz nuclear facility damaged again

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said it can confirm, based on the latest available satellite imagery, “some recent damage to entrance buildings” of Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP).

“No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict,” it added, referring to the 12-day war launched by Israel against Iran last year that also included US attacks on the Natanz facility, alongside two others.

MNA