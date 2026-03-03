IRGC attacks Komala base in Kurdistan

According to a statement, the IRGC targeted the facility belonging to the Komala in the Sanjaq district.
TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced it carried out a drone operation against the headquarters of a terrorist and separatist group in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.
According to a statement, the IRGC targeted the facility belonging to the Komala in the Sanjaq district.
The attack involved multiple explosive drones that struck and destroyed the group's headquarters.
MNA
