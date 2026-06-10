US attacks leave residents without potable water in Hormozgan

The pre-dawn US strikes have completely destroyed critical water infrastructure in the eastern part of the province, leaving more than 20,000 residents without access to drinking water as summer temperatures soar, Abdolhamid Hamzehpour emphasized.

The US terrorist attacks hit the water supply facilities in Sirik county, targeting the distribution network for the town of Kuhestak and 10 villages in the Bemani district.

Hamzehpour detailed that two concrete reservoirs, with capacities of 500 and 2,000 cubic meters, along with their associated mechanical equipment, were demolished in the strikes. The destruction of the facilities has led to a complete halt in water distribution for the affected areas.

"The enemy has precisely targeted the infrastructure linked to the daily livelihood and health of the people," Hamzehpour said, describing the act as "flagrant terrorism."

The outage comes as the region endures peak summer temperatures, with reports that local weather hovers between 45 and 50 degrees Celsius. Officials stated that the area lacks sufficient groundwater reserves to compensate for the loss of the reservoirs, creating a critical situation for the population.

Hamzehpour condemned the loss of water access as a "clear instance of a crime against humanity," noting that operational teams are on-site but face significant challenges due to the scale of the destruction.

The strikes on Sirik, as well as on the cities of Jask and Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. They followed Washington’s accusation that Iran downed a US Army Apache helicopter over Persian Gulf waters.

While the United States has stated its strikes targeted military infrastructure, including air defense systems and radar installations near the Strait of Hormuz, provincial Iranian officials maintain that civilian water facilities in Sirik were directly hit.

Hamzehpour confirmed that mobile water tankers have been deployed to the region as an emergency measure. However, he warned that fully restoring the destroyed pumping and storage systems will require "time and extensive technical actions."

"The deprivation of a large population of people from water in these weather conditions is carried out under the shadow of false claims of humanitarian aid," Hamzehpour added.

MNA