  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jun 10, 2026, 3:30 PM

Pakistan army chopper crashes in Kashmir, all crew killed

Pakistan army chopper crashes in Kashmir, all crew killed

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – A Pakistani army MI-17 helicopter crashed due to a technical fault in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, killing all military personnel on board, the military said.

The crash occurred near Muzaffarabad, the regional capital, during an ongoing protest and strike called by the Joint Awami Action Committee, a recently banned alliance of various groups.

The military did not suggest any link between the protest and the crash, AP reported.

Witnesses said the helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff from a helipad. Ambulances arrived at the scene and transported the victims to a nearby hospital.

“Rescue and recovery teams immediately reached the crash site,” the military said, adding that a board of inquiry had been ordered to determine the exact cause of the accident, the report added. 

MNA

News ID 245238

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News